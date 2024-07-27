Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

