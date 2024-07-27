TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $92.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

TRU stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

