TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.