TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.83.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. 594,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.