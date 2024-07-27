TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.80 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.99. 594,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.83.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

