Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.21

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.21 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 57.96 ($0.75). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.67), with a volume of 336,364 shares traded.
Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.31. The firm has a market cap of £20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -378.57 and a beta of 0.87.
Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile
Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Exploration & Production
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.