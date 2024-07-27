Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stake Raised by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,542,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.8 %

TGI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,493. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,973.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.