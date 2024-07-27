Truist Financial Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $300.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $292.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.56.

IQV stock opened at $239.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

