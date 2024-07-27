Truist Financial Raises Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $15.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.69.

NYSE BANC opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 72,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

