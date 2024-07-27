Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 278,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 838,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

