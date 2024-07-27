Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3,219.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 4,244,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

