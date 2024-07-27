Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 1,863.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.18. 154,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,515. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $184.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

