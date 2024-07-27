Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,975. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

