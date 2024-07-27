Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,245 GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 830,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,779 shares of company stock valued at $42,090,447 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCT. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

