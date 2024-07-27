Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,301,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,014. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

