Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAFree Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Synaptics by 27.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYNA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.62. 208,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,935. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

