Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Synaptics by 27.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.62. 208,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,935. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

