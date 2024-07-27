Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 303 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,447,500.0% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 241,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 241,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

MU traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,547,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686,388. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,730 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,039. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.