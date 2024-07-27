Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 845 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

MO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 6,995,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

