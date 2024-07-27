Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.87. 1,440,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,726. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

