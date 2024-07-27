TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $385.24 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. TTEC has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $34.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 26.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TTEC by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

