Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.42 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.420 EPS.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 862,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $56.47.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,865.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,214 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.