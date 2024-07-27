Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 88,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Ultralife has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

