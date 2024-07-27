UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.55 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, UMA has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00003743 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $209.60 million and $47.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,382,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,168,348 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

