Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %
UNP stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.36. 2,818,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.99. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.
Union Pacific Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
