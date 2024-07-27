Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $4.66 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and $107.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00011241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00103987 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.67146768 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $88,880,465.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

