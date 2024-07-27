United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
United Bankshares Price Performance
United Bankshares stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,235. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00.
United Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on United Bankshares
About United Bankshares
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Bankshares
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.