United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,235. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

