United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.69. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

