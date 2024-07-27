United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $752.21 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $664.83 and a 200-day moving average of $661.97.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $651.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.