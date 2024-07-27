Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-16.200 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $213.69 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $214.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.