Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UMGNF. HSBC raised Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.
Read Our Latest Analysis on UMGNF
Universal Music Group Price Performance
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.