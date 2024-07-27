Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,886,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

