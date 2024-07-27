Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.44.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 352,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.