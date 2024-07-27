Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Down 2%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Urbana Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$53.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 76.81%. The firm had revenue of C$50.45 million during the quarter.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

