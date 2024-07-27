US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. 63,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,653. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1888 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

