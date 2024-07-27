Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,062. Valero Energy has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

