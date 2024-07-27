Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.22. Vallourec shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 2,212 shares changing hands.

Vallourec Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

