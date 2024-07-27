Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,357,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.40. 581,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.37. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

