Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.83 and a 200 day moving average of $241.14. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $253.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

