Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

