Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Get Veralto alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.