Verasity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.87 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $36.27 million and $4.87 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000998 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

