Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $56,715,000.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffrey Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.69. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 409,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 545.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 186,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Vertex by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 803,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

