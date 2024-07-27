Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Vestis worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the first quarter worth about $21,712,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vestis by 1,124.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 2,290.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VSTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,761,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Vestis Co. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

