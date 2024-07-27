Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VIK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

VIK stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Viking has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

