Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $65.98. 9,296,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,861. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.