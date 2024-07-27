Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 684,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,484. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

