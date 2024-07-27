Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Update

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 721,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,719. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on VIRX

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.