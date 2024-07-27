Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 184,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 961,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,601,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.