VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 428,100 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VirTra by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of VirTra by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

VirTra Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTSI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

