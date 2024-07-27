Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.25.

Shares of V stock opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day moving average of $274.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

